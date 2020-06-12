Dartmouth requires cloth masks on campus

All employees and students who have been approved to be on campus at Dartmouth College are now required to wear cloth face coverings to contain the coronavirus.

Access to the Hanover campus remains highly limited, and officials have not yet announced plans for the fall semester.

The college's COVID-19 task force announced the new face covering policy Friday, saying the masks will be required when using shared or communal spaces and when it is difficult to maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing space.

Cloth face coverings also will be required at Colby-Sawyer College in New London when classes resume there Sept. 7. The college has adjusted its schedule to include a 12-week semester ending Nov. 24, with final exams held remotely. Students will be tested for the virus upon arrival.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday, 5,209 people have tested positive in New Hampshire, an increase of 34 from the previous day. Seven new deaths were announced, for a total of 308.

