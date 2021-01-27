Darien to offer virtual coastal boating course

DARIEN — A virtual safe boating course will be offered by the Darien Sail & Power Squadron beginning Feb. 23, and continuing on consecutive Tuesday evenings for five classes with a review and an exam.
The course is via Zoom, but may include an on-the-water session later in the spring. Graduates of the course are awarded a diploma that qualifies for the Connecticut Safe Boating Certificate, which is a state boating license, along with the coastal boater endorsement and the new safe waterskiing endorsement. The coastal boater endorsement recognizes students who complete courses that are more comprehensive than the minimum state requirements.