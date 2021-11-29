Skip to main content
News

Danville students to vote Friday on new school nickname

DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Students in Danville will soon be deciding on the school's new nickname, after the school board voted in March to end the use of the “Indians” following hours of testimony from students, teachers, alumni and community members.

A committee of students, parents, community members and staff narrowed 34 submissions from the wider community down to the four: Trailblazers, Bears, Mountaineers or Bobcats, the Caledonian Record reported. Students will be voting on the new name on Friday.

Adult participation in the voting process was discussed, said Danville Middle and High School Principal David Schilling.

“There were several students on the committee and everybody really felt that it that the students are the ones who are going to be living with… and that it really should be a student decision," he said.

In response to a petition opposing the decision to change the name, the school board voted 4-1 in June reaffirming the policy to prohibit the representation of the school by any race or ethnic group as a mascot.