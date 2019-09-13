Danbury branch line will use buses off-peak on weekdays

Metro-North will offer substitute buses during weekday off-peak hours through Friday, Nov. 15. Metro-North will offer substitute buses during weekday off-peak hours through Friday, Nov. 15. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Danbury branch line will use buses off-peak on weekdays 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Metro-North has announced buses will substitute for trains during weekday, off-peak hours on the Danbury branch line from Monday, Sept. 16, through Friday, Nov. 15. This will allow work on infrastructure improvements including replacing ties, resurfacing track, welding joints and brush cutting.

There will also be some changes to select off-peak scheduled service.

Inbound

From Danbury to South Norwalk:

There will be weekday, off-peak substitute busing inbound from 9:05 a.m. and 6:48 p.m. Buses will depart 10 to 30 minutes earlier than regularly scheduled trains. Bus service for the 6:48 p.m. train from Danbury will connect with the 8:30 p.m. train leaving Stamford.

The 9:17 p.m. departing Danbury will operate 10 minutes later but will connect with the same train at South Norwalk that departs at 10:31 p.m. for Grand Central.

Outbound

From South Norwalk to Danbury:

Two morning reverse-peak trains, the 7:43 a.m. and the 9:21 a.m., and four mid-day, off-peak trains between 10:44 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. departing South Norwalk will have substitute bus service. Buses will arrive at stations 10-30 minutes later than regularly scheduled trains.

Two off-peak outbound trains will have schedule adjustments of 10 and 37 minutes:

The 9:10 p.m. departing South Norwalk to Danbury will operate 10 minutes earlier than its regularly scheduled departure, but will still operate as an “off-peak” train although it will be departing Grand Central Terminal at 7:51 p.m. instead of 8:01 p.m..

The 10:47 p.m. departing South Norwalk will depart at 11:24 p.m., 37 minutes later than its regularly scheduled departure and will connect with the 10:06 p.m. from Grand Central and 10:55 p.m. from Stamford, which arrives in South Norwalk at 11:10 p.m.

See Metro-North’s special schedule for details: https://bit.ly/2lMLK2m.