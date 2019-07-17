Danbury branch bus service this weekend

Buses will replace train service on the Danbury Branch line this weekend, July 19-21, and next, July 26-28.

Riders on Metro-North’s Danbury Branch line will have to take substitute bus service from 9 p.m., Friday, July 19 through the last scheduled trains on Sunday, July 21, due to repair work.

Southbound buses will operate approximately 20 minutes earlier than scheduled trains. Northbound buses are scheduled to meet arriving trains at the South Norwalk station.

The pattern will be repeated from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28.

Crews with the state Department of Transportation will realign the intersection of Long Ridge Road and Simpaug Turnpike in Redding to correct a severe skew that has caused safety issues, primarily on the highway.

The new alignment will raise the intersection, requiring Metro-North crews to remove and rebuild the railroad crossing at Long Ridge Road approximately 100 feet to the south. The state’s road construction, and Metro-North’s subsequent grade crossing work, will obstruct train traffic, so substitute busing will be in effect.

Weekend substitute bus service will begin after 9 p.m. on both Friday July 19, and Friday, July 21, and

Service details

Southbound, Friday: July 19 and July 26

After 9 p.m., buses will substitute for all trains departing from Danbury to South Norwalk, making all scheduled stops to South Norwalk. Buses operate up to 20 minutes earlier than normal train times and will connect with regularly scheduled trains at South Norwalk.

Northbound, Friday: July 19 and July 26

After 9 p.m., buses will substitute for all trains departing from South Norwalk to Danbury, making all station stops to Danbury. Buses will depart South Norwalk at regularly scheduled train times, but customers should allow for later arrival times.

Southbound, Saturday and Sunday: July 20-21; July 27-28

Buses will substitute for all trains departing from Danbury to South Norwalk. Buses will operate up to 20 minutes earlier than normal train times and will connect with regularly scheduled trains at South Norwalk.

Northbound, Saturday and Sunday: July 20-21; July 27-28

Buses will substitute for all trains departing from South Norwalk to Danbury, making all station stops to Danbury. Buses will depart South Norwalk at regularly scheduled train times, but customers should allow for later arrival times.

Customers may view weekend bus scheduled departure times at this link: http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/07-11-19_DanburyBusing_v3.pdf

Metro-North customers may sign up to receive service alerts at MyMTAAlerts.com.