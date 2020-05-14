Danbury Branch replaces trains with buses

WILTON — Beginning Saturday, May 16, buses will replace trains on the Danbury Branch line until further notice, according to Metro-North.

The change, the railroad said, is to allow track work and other infrastructure improvements to take place.

Buses will depart up to 40 minutes earlier than scheduled train times. At South Norwalk they may connect to trains traveling south to Stamford, 125th Street in Harlem, and Grand Central. Likewise, riders heading north will get off at South Norwalk and catch a bus to continue up the branch line to Danbury.

The 4:52 a.m. bus departing Danbury and making all stops to South Norwalk will only run Monday through Friday.

All buses will be disinfected throughout the course of the day. Riders should wear masks or face coverings and will be seated in a manner to maintain appropriate social distancing.

A schedule may be viewed at https://bit.ly/2Z6z2gj.