Danbury Branch line trains return on July 13

WILTON — Rail riders will once again be stepping onto trains — rather than buses — when train service resumes Monday, July 13, on Metro-North’s Danbury Branch line.

According to Metro-North, eight trains will run between Danbury and South Norwalk. In addition, the 6:08 a.m. train leaving Danbury will travel through to Grand Central Terminal after making all branch line stops as well as Stamford, arriving at 125th Street at 8:06 and Grand Central at 8:17.

The 3:50 p.m. train departing Grand Central will travel through to Danbury, stopping at Stamford and all branch line stations, arriving at Danbury at 5:50.

Six trains will operate between Danbury and South Norwalk on weekends, making connections with mainline trains to and from New York and New Haven.

Masks will be required of all customers and railroad employees on all trains and all Metro-North property in Connecticut and New York. Metro-North says stations are being disinfected twice daily and trains every 24 hours.

The full schedule may be viewed at http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/07-07-20_DanburyResumes_v2.pdf.

Metro-North replaced trains with bus service beginning May 16 in order to allow track work and other infrastructure improvements to take place.

