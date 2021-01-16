Damaged roads, lack of gear hinder Indonesia quake rescue NINIEK KARMINI and YUSUF WAHIL, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 8:10 a.m.
1 of12 Motorists make their way through a road affected by an earthquake-triggered landslide near Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia's rescuers after a strong and shallow earthquake left a number of people dead and injured on Sulawesi island. Yusuf Wahil/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Motorists ride past buildings flattened by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia's rescuers after a strong and shallow earthquake left a number of people dead and injured on Sulawesi island. Yusuf Wahil/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 A motorist rides past the wreckage of a car damaged in an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia's rescuers after a strong and shallow earthquake left a number of people dead and injured on Sulawesi island. Yusuf Wahil/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Motorists stop near an electricity pole fell down during an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia's rescuers after a strong and shallow earthquake left a number of people dead and injured on Sulawesi island. Yusuf Wahil/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Motorists make their way through a road affected by an earthquake-triggered landslide near Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia's rescuers after a strong and shallow earthquake left a number of people dead and injured on Sulawesi island. Yusuf Wahil/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 An Indonesian soldier assists a woman to carry her baby as they make their way through an area affected by earthquake-triggered landslide near Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia's rescuers after a strong and shallow earthquake left a number of people dead and injured on Sulawesi island. Yusuf Wahil/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Residents inspect the ruin of a building damaged by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia's rescuers after a strong and shallow earthquake left a number of people dead and injured on Sulawesi island. Yusuf Wahil/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A man walks past the ruin of a government building damaged by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia's rescuers after a strong and shallow earthquake left a number of people dead and injured on Sulawesi island. Joshua Marunduh/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Police officers stand guard to prevent looting at a shopping mall partially damaged by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia's rescuers after a strong and shallow earthquake left a number of people dead and injured on Sulawesi island. Sadly Ashari Said/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Rescuers search for victims at the ruin of a building damaged by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia's rescuers after a strong and shallow earthquake left a number of people dead and injured on Sulawesi island. Sadly Ashari Said/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Rescuers search for victims at the ruin of a building damaged by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia's rescuers after a strong and shallow earthquake left a number of people dead and injured on Sulawesi island. Sadly Ashari Said/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 A motorist rides past a building damaged by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia's rescuers after a strong and shallow earthquake left a number of people dead and injured on Sulawesi island. Azhari Surahman/AP Show More Show Less
MAMUJU, Indonesia (AP) — Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered rescuers after a strong earthquake left at least 46 people dead and hundreds injured on Indonesia's Sulawesi island.
Operations were focused on about eight locations in the hardest-hit city of Mamuju, where people were still believed trapped following early Friday's magnitude 6.2 quake, said Saidar Rahmanjaya, who heads the local search and rescue agency.
Written By
NINIEK KARMINI and YUSUF WAHIL