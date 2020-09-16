Damage from violence in Kenosha tops $11 million

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha's fire chief says damage from the unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake has now topped $11 million.

Fire Chief Charles Leipzig told the Police and Fire Commission Tuesday the record fire loss came in the days following the Aug. 23 shooting of Blake, who was left partially paralyzed by the gunshots to his back.

“To put into context, that’s three years of fire loss for us in the span of about a week,” Leipzig told commissioners, the Kenosha New s reported.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot seven times by a white police officer after walking away from the officer and two others who were trying to arrest him.

The shooting was captured on video and posted online, sparking the protests and violence in Kenosha, where roughly two dozen fires were set and numerous businesses were destroyed.

On the second night following Blake's shooting, prosecutors say 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two demonstrators and wounded a third. His attorney claims it was self defense.