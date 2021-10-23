Dakotas researchers look to take the steam out of streams

LEAD, S.D. (AP) — A study that focuses on ways to cool South Dakota’s streams during the hottest times of the year in an effort to preserve the trout population is yielding positive results, officials from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks say.
Jeremy Kientz, a fisheries biologist with the agency has been working to discover ways to cool the waters, in a study that specifically focuses on French Creek in Custer State Park. French Creek, he said, is one of a few trout streams in the Black Hills that can reach temperatures up to 80 degrees for several hours a day, increasing the chances of trout mortality.