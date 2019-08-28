DOJ: 11 cases worth millions in limbo due to lame-duck law

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly a dozen lawsuits with potentially millions of dollars at stake are in limbo thanks to a dispute between Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Republicans who passed a lame-duck law giving themselves the final say over settlements.

Kaul and Republican committee members can't agree on how to discuss the cases. Kaul wants the committee to sign confidentiality agreements before discussions begin. Republicans have refused.

The Department of Justice sent the committee a memo in July outlining 11 cases where the impasse has delayed resolutions.

One case a sewer service that allegedly dumped sewage on crops. Other's include the state's lawsuits against former UW-Oshkosh officials for illegally guaranteeing school foundation loans and a dental provider who allegedly overbilled the state Medicaid program.