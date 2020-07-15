DA: No charges in shooting of suspect after double murder

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says a bystander will face no charges for shooting a suspect who authorities said had just gunned down his ex-wife and another man in the parking lot of a central Pennsylvania restaurant last week.

Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said Tuesday that the man was legally justified in using deadly force to wound 55-year-old Christopher Fernanders outside the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Hummels Wharf, Monroe Township.

Authorities said the man was waiting to be seated inside the restaurant when a man drove into the parking lot, got out of his pickup truck and opened fire, killing 52-year-old Matthew Bowersox of Mifflinburg and 46-year-old Heather Campbell of Trevorton.

The restaurant customer, who is licensed to carry a firearm, shot and wounded Fernanders as he walked back to his pickup truck. “Thankfully, he helped prevent further bloodshed,” Piecuch said.

Authorities said Campbell had obtained a protection-from-abuse order against Fernanders, but officials believe he was stalking her, citing a GPS tracking device attached to the undercarriage of her car and an empty box for such a unit found in the defendant's home.

Fernanders has been charged with first-degree murder and related counts and remains under guard at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville. A preliminary hearing is slated July 27 at the county courthouse in Middleburg. Court documents don't list a defense attorney and a listed number for Fernanders couldn't be found Wednesday.