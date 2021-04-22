Czechs expel more Russians in dispute over 2014 depot blast KAREL JANICEK, Associated Press April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 11:03 a.m.
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic on Thursday ordered more Russian diplomats to leave the country, further escalating a dispute between the two nations over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive ammunition depot explosion in 2014.
Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said Russia won't be allowed to have more diplomats in Prague than the Czechs currently have at their embassy in Moscow. All others have to leave by the end of May, he said.