Czech Republic to end coal use by 2033, boost nuclear power Jan. 7, 2022 Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 9:22 a.m.
1 of5 File - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015 near the town of Most, Czech Republic, a huge excavator stands inside a giant open pit lignite mine. On Friday Jan. 7, 2022, the new Czech government pledged to work for the country to be able to phase out coal as an energy source by 2033. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 File - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015 near the village of Cernice, Czech Republic, a giant open pit lignite mine is seen behind the Jezeri castle. On Friday Jan. 7, 2022, the new Czech government pledged to work for the country to be able to phase out coal as an energy source by 2033. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 File - In this file photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015 near the town of Most, Czech Republic, a huge excavator digs inside a giant open pit lignite mine. On Friday Jan. 7, 2022, the new Czech government pledged to work for the country to be able to phase out coal as an energy source by 2033. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
PRAGUE (AP) — The new Czech government aims to phase out coal in energy production by 2033 while increasing the country's reliance on nuclear and renewable sources, its policy program published on Friday said.
Coal-fired power plants currently generate almost 50% of total Czech electricity output.