Cyprus holds rig security drills amid hydrocarbon tensions MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press Nov. 3, 2021 Updated: Nov. 3, 2021 7:20 a.m.
1 of11 People take photos of the 'Tungsten Explored' drilling ship, in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Ships and aircraft from eight nations are taking part in annual drills to boost safety and security procedures on vessels and oil rigs off Cyprus’ southern coastline amid ongoing tensions with neighboring Turkey over competing claims to hydrocarbon reserves. The “Nemesis” exercise in which the U.S., France, Italy, Britain, Israel and Egypt are also taking part, is being carried out in waters where the Cyprus government has licensed a consortium made up of energy companies Total of France and Eni of Italy to drill for oil and gas. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Ships and aircraft from eight nations took part on Wednesday in annual drills to boost safety and security procedures on vessels and oil rigs off Cyprus' southern coastline amid ongoing tensions with neighboring Turkey over competing claims to hydrocarbon reserves.
The “Nemesis” exercise involves search and rescue, medical evacuation and anti-pollution operations with one fictional scenario tasking Cypriot forces with liberating an oil rig and support ship that fell into the hands of terrorists.
Written By
MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS