Currier Museum to get over $717K to expand veterans programs

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Currier Museum of Art is getting over $717,000 to expand art therapy programs for veterans and their families affected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The CARES Act money has been allocated by the state government through Swim With A Mission, a Bedford-based nonprofit that raises money for veteran service groups.

The museum's remote therapy programs, which began over the summer, will be enhanced. The museum also will renovate a 2,000-square-foot space for art therapy programs that permit social distancing and digital engagement.

