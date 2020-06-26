Curfew set up in Mississippi county amid pandemic ends

WEST POINT, Miss. (AP) — A county-wide curfew set up in one Mississippi county amid the coronavirus outbreak has been lifted.

The Clay County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 during its regular meeting Thursday to lift the curfew that had been in place since March 26, The Commercial Dispatch reported.

Under the curfew, Clay County residents were ordered to limit themselves to essential travel between the hours of 10 p.m.-6 a.m.

With Clay County lifting the restrictions, there is no county in the Golden Triangle enforcing a curfew. Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties earlier lifted curfews also implemented in March.