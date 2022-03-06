Cuomo rips 'cancel culture' in 1st speech after resignation

NEW YORK (AP) — In his first public remarks since resigning over multiple sexual harassment allegations last year, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday assailed the “cancel culture” he said was behind politically motivated efforts to remove him and hinted at a future role in public life.
Appearing at God's Battalion of Prayer church in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, Cuomo quoted the Bible several times as he described his travails then went on the offensive to attack the “political sharks” in Albany who, he said, “smelled blood” and exploited the situation for political gain.