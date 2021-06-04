Cuomo daughter shares queer identity: 'You are not alone'

Richard Drew/AP

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, the daughter of New York's governor, used a social media post Thursday to share her “queer” identity and call for allies to speak up against homophobia.

“To those who are contending with the compulsive heterosexuality our society force feeds us and innate attraction beyond cis het folks, please know that you are not alone,” the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me. I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness.”