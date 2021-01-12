Cuba condemns new US sanctions, hopes for better with Biden

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba is convinced that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden does not believe the Caribbean island nation sponsors terrorism, a senior Cuban diplomat said Tuesday, a day after the outgoing U.S. administration returned Cuba to a terrorism list.
“We are convinced that President Biden and his team know perfectly and recognize that Cuba is not and has not been a sponsor of terrorism,” Carlos Fernández de Cossío, director general of the United States department in Cuba's Foreign Ministry, told a small group of journalists.