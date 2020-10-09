Cruisin’ through Ambler Farm Day in Wilton

Samara White throws a ball toward the dunk tank as Sonja and Ella Kirschner look on at Ambler Farm Day on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Wilton, Connecticut.

WILTON — There couldn’t have been a more picture-perfect day for Ambler Farm’s reconfigured Ambler Farm Day on Sunday, Oct. 4.

All the favorite activities were there — apple slinging, pumpkin decorating, pie flinging — revamped to allow for the rules of the day: masks and social distancing.

The event, which typically draws thousands of people to the farm on Hurlbutt Street, was held as a drive-in, “Cruise-thru Ambler Farm Day.” Timed tickets were sold ahead of time and cars entered through the soccer field and made their way through the grounds.

Farm staff and volunteers handed out everything from pumpkins for decorating, apple pies, and farm-themed treats from the Painted Cookie to a bag of old clothes and hay for families to make a scarecrow, just in time for Halloween.

Cars wound their way through a hay maze and made stops for the drive-up apple slingshot, dunk tank, and shaving-cream pie throwing.

Through it all, visitors were entertained by live music at the red barn.