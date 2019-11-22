Critters visit Wilton kids after school

Christiana Ricchezza of the New Canaan Nature Center shows off a falcon to students in the Wilton Weekday Warriors program sponsored by Parks and Recreation.

Youngsters who attend Wilton Weekday Warriors, the after-school program for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, had a special visitor recently.

Christiana Ricchezza of the New Canaan Nature Center brought some furry, feathered and scaly friends to the Parks and Recreation program held at the Comstock Community Center.

One program, “Animals Live!”, featured a number of animals ranging from falcons to rabbits, and even a snake. Ricchezza, presented interesting facts about each animal, and then answered questions.

A second program, “Animals in Winter,” featured some of the animals from the first event, but catered to the younger kindergarten through second grade audience.

Wilton Weekday Warriors features a different monthly event to continually offer educational and developmental opportunities to it’s attendees. The special event calendar kicked off with a visit from MDSS karate in Wilton, and will conclude before the holiday season with a visit from a local jazz guitarist.

Wilton Weekday Warriors is halfway through it’s inaugural season. The program is still accepting registrations for both school-year commitments and daily drop-in options for parents who need flexibility in their child care schedule.

Questions and comments should be directed to the office at 203-834-6234 or emailed to kregg.zulkeski@wiltonct.org.