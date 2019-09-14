Critics press Montana Corrections on victim program

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A new Montana Department of Corrections intervention program for domestic violence cases has raised concerns.

The Billings Gazette reports that the program involves victims and their abusers meeting to discuss the risks of moving back in to the same home, or having some greater level of contact, upon the victim's request.

Critics say the program could re-traumatize victims by having them relive their abuse in the same room as their abuser.

But supporters from the plan insist it's a necessary tool for minimizing harm.

Officials say the program is used when a judge has not laid out any requirements for contact between the victim and the offender, and has not barred the two from having contact.

The issue came up recently before the Legislature's Law and Justice Interim Committee.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com