Crews searching for small airplane missing in north Alabama

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Helicopters and ground crews searched Friday for a small airplane that went missing in Alabama during a flight between Georgia and Mississippi.

News outlets report that a plane with one person aboard disappeared Thursday night northeast of Birmingham in Etowah County.

Searchers didn’t find anything overnight, and at least one state helicopter joined in the hunt after daybreak. The search was concentrating on a heavily wooded area.

The plane left Calhoun, Georgia, on Thursday headed for Tupelo, Mississippi, where it was supposed to refuel, Tammy Bean, an executive assistant with the Etowah sheriff's office, told The Gadsden Times. However, the aircraft circled in Tupelo before heading back east, she said.