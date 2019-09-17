https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Crews-mopping-up-after-fire-at-Kalispell-14446012.php
Crews mopping up after fire at Kalispell recycling yard
EVERGREEN, Mont. (AP) — Fire crews were mopping up after an overnight fire at a recycling yard just east of Kalispell.
Firefighters responded at about 3 a.m. Tuesday to find vehicles on fire at Pacific Steel & Recycling in Evergreen. Flames were reaching 60 feet (18 meters) into the air.
NBC Montana reports some nearby homes were evacuated.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
