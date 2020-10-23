Crews continue clean up from oil spill along Delaware coast

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Response crews are continuing a cleanup operation from a small oil spill discovered earlier this week along Delaware’s southern coast.

Officials said Friday that more than 125 people have been involved in the cleanup effort led by the state environmental agency and the Coast Guard.

Crews have removed an estimated 21 tons of oily sand and debris from coastal areas. An oil skimming vessel was dispatched Thursday to remove oily debris floating in the Delaware Bay.

State environmental officials have said the oil spill came ashore Monday at Broadkill Beach and has been spread by tidal action.

Officials on Monday initially estimated that the amount of oil involved was equivalent to about five barrels of oil but said that estimate could grow. The source of the spill has not been determined. The oil was described as “heavy fuel oil” likely leaking from an operating vessel, not crude oil from the hold of a tanker.