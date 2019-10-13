Cracked roads at Rhode Island veterans cemetery to be fixed

EXETER, R.I. (AP) — State officials say they're fixing cracked roads at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The cemetery in Exeter is working with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation this week to pave most of the roads, which have numerous cracks and potholes.

After the work is done, all the cemetery roadways, which total more than 3 miles (4.8 kilometers), will be restored for a cost of $380,000. A small repaving project was completed two years ago.

The state's veterans services director, Kasim Yarn, thanked transportation officials for helping to improve access for visitors.

The work is scheduled to begin Tuesday and finish Friday. The paving will begin at 2 p.m. daily.

The cemetery will remain open, but guests are asked to visit earlier in the day if possible.