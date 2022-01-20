Cox condemns lies undermining voting system, calls for unity LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press Jan. 20, 2022 Updated: Jan. 20, 2022 10:59 p.m.
1 of14 Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called for keeping children in school during the coronavirus pandemic, warned against making voting more difficult and lamented destructive political divisions during his State of the State address Thursday. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Leah Hogsten/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called for keeping children in school during the coronavirus pandemic, warned against making voting more difficult and lamented destructive political divisions during his State of the State address Thursday. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Leah Hogsten/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called for keeping children in school during the coronavirus pandemic, warned against making voting more difficult and lamented destructive political divisions during his State of the State address Thursday. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Leah Hogsten/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called for keeping children in school during the coronavirus pandemic, warned against making voting more difficult and lamented destructive political divisions during his State of the State address Thursday. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Leah Hogsten/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Gov. Spencer Cox thanks House Speaker Rep. Brad R. Wilson and his wife Jeni, left, and Senate President Stuart Adams and his wife Susan, right, after delivering his 2022 State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called for keeping children in school during the coronavirus pandemic, warned against making voting more difficult and lamented destructive political divisions during his State of the State address Thursday. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Leah Hogsten/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called for keeping children in school during the coronavirus pandemic, warned against making voting more difficult and lamented destructive political divisions during his State of the State address Thursday. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Leah Hogsten/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called for keeping children in school during the coronavirus pandemic, warned against making voting more difficult and lamented destructive political divisions during his State of the State address Thursday. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Leah Hogsten/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Gov. Spencer Cox enters the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol to deliver his 2022 State of the State address, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called for keeping children in school during the coronavirus pandemic, warned against making voting more difficult and lamented destructive political divisions during his State of the State address Thursday. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Leah Hogsten/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called for keeping children in school during the coronavirus pandemic, warned against making voting more difficult and lamented destructive political divisions during his State of the State address Thursday. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP) Leah Hogsten/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called for keeping children in school during the coronavirus pandemic, warned against making voting more difficult and lamented destructive political divisions during his State of the State address Thursday.
The Republican governor said that he sees some hope that a punishing wave of the omicron variant of the virus is peaking and acknowledged disagreements about how to deal with it. In Salt Lake County, for example, local leaders passed a mask mandate that some conservative lawmakers want to overturn.
Written By
LINDSAY WHITEHURST