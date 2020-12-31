Cowboy and his bride of 6 decades: 'We've had lots of fun'

PEEPLES VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Down a dirt lane just past the center of Peeples Valley is a house with a stone fireplace, a front porch bird feeder shaped like a cowboy boot and an indoor wreath that welcomes guests: “HOWDY.”
The owners of the 10-acre ranch cradled by mountains and long stretches of grassland suitable for horses, cattle and other wild critters are a humble, happy couple who rejoice in gratitude for a life most known only from legend — think cowboy movie stars Will Rogers, John Wayne, or Clint Eastwood.