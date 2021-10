Daniel Sangjib Min/AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's Supreme Court won't reconsider its decision to allow the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was cut into pieces and hauled away from Richmond’s Monument Avenue weeks ago.

The court on Thursday denied a motion for rehearing and a motion for clarification and all relief requested. Property owners who failed to block the removal filed the motion last month, alleging the justices made “several fundamental errors” in their Sept. 2 decision.