This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Bob Christie/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to fast-track an appeal from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich after a judge sided with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over election rules.

The decision means it is unlikely to be time before the general election for court battles to play out on Brnovich's appeal and updated 2019 election rules will remain in place for the general election.