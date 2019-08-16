Court rejects appeal in elephant rights case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut court has rejected the appeal of an animal rights group that has been trying to free three elephants from a petting zoo based on the argument that animals should have the same rights as humans.

A three-judge panel of the state Appellate Court on Friday upheld a lower court ruling that rejected the group's request.

The Nonhuman Rights Group alleged elephants Beulah, Minnie and Karen were being detained illegally in "deplorable" conditions at the Goshen-based Comerford Zoo and wanted them moved to a natural habitat sanctuary.

A spokeswoman for the group says members are reviewing the ruling before deciding whether to appeal.

The Commerford Zoo has not responded to messages seeking comment and did not file briefs in the case.