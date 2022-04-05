Court hearing set as Tennessee town fights state takeover

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A hearing is scheduled Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by a majority-Black Tennessee town located near the site of a planned Ford pickup truck factory as it tries to fight off a state takeover of its finances.
The town of Mason has sued the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, which announced in March that it was taking over the finances of the town located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Memphis. The lawsuit claims the state is taking steps in Mason it has not taken in other counties or cities that are not majority Black.