EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia woman and two children found dead in a partially submerged car along the Alabama-Georgia line were shot to death, court documents showed Friday.

Warrants charging Demetrius Deveonte McGhee, 26, of Clayton with capital murder in the killings allege he used a handgun to kill all three inside a vehicle. A blue sedan was found in Lake Eufaula near a city park in Eufaula, Alabama, on Monday, the same day authorities alleged the three died.