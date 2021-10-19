UNC may keep affirmative action in admissions, judge says BRYAN ANDERSON AND JONATHAN DREW, Associated Press/Report for America Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 1:13 p.m.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that North Carolina’s flagship public university can continue to consider race as a factor in its undergraduate admissions, rebuffing a conservative group's argument that affirmative action disadvantages white and Asian students.
U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled late Monday that the University of North Carolina has shown that it has a compelling reason to pursue a diverse student body and has demonstrated that measurable benefits come from that goal.
BRYAN ANDERSON AND JONATHAN DREW