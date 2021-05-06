Court: Mom of multiracial child should toss Confederate rock

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A state appeals court said Thursday an upstate New York woman involved in a custody dispute over her multiracial daughter should remove a small Confederate flag painted on a rock near her driveway in the girl's best interest.

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court made the comment in a decision allowing continued joint custody of an unidentified Ithaca-area girl born in 2014. If the rock is not removed by June 1, the court said it will “constitute a change in circumstances” that Family Court will factor into any future analysis of the best interests for the child.