Council to vote on EPA plan to fix Mississippi water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Mississippi's capital city are scheduled to vote Thursday on a proposed agreement with the federal government for how to fix the city's water system, which came dangerously close to collapsing more than two months ago.
Details of the proposal had not been revealed Wednesday. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said Tuesday in Jackson that if the Jackson City Council approves the agreement, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba would sign it. The Justice Department would then file a case in federal court in Jackson and ask a judge to approve the proposed path forward.