WILTON — Upgrades may still be coming to a number of town parks, however the total price tag may be higher than originally anticipated.

After initially meeting with the selectmen to discuss the Conservation Commission’s requests for funding town projects, Director of Environmental Affairs Mike Conklin returned Monday to tell the board that price estimates have increased.

A recent estimate for the parking lot and entrance upgrades needed at Schenck’s Island was anticipated to fall somewhere between $137,000 and $170,000, according to documents submitted by Conklin to the selectmen a week prior.

“It sounds like, based on some more discussions that I’ve had with the town, it looks like it might be on the higher side there, closer to $170,000,” Conklin said Monday.

In addition, a child’s play area five years in the making, is anticipated to cost $100,000 more than initially expected. The play area was schemed by a joint Schenck’s Island and Merwin Meadows committee formed by the selectmen.

In 2019, the town received a quote of $150,000 for estimated costs to build the playground. Conklin reported Monday that the total has changed.

“Costs have definitely escalated,” Conklin said, noting that he updated the project total expectation to reflect that to the tune of $250,000. Some of that total would go towards design, while the rest would be for installation.

“And we’ve also fleshed out exactly what type of play features we might want,” Conklin said.

While the project is still in the beginning design phase, Conklin showed a number of examples of existing playgrounds that incorporate “natural” elements that coincide with the surrounding park environment. Play areas that incorporate large boulders, logs and other natural materials have been discussed.

He said that, typically, a larger fall area with more materials is needed for specific features, such as a swing set, where children may need a wider area of protection if they were to fall. Conklin said that features such as climbing areas were being considered for the playground, which would demand a smaller fall protection area with less manufactured wood chips and have “less of an impact on the overall area.”

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice keyed in on the importance of a bright, noticeable color for the potential playground.

“If you go by Schenck’s this time of year, you can see in. But when the trees all fill in and the weather is nicer, you want a pop to the color so that people actually see it,” Vanderslice said. “The color is going to attract them.”

Conklin said construction is expected to start this summer.

He also said that an initial estimate for a repaving to the entrance of Quarry Head Park was $10,000 too low. That estimate, he said, is now up to $67,000 while an estimate for the replacement of boardwalks and walkways across the town’s numerous walking trails increased from $40,000 to $50,000.

Finally, Conklin disclosed an estimated total of $100,000 for a project he did not mention to the selectmen at the first meeting — two small gravel parking lots with one proposed at the Belknap Preseve on Wampum Road and the other at the entrance for the Spencer Rice Preserve on Raymond Lane. That total estimate would include clearing the land needed for the small lots, as both areas are currently forested.