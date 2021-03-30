Correction: 'Voltswagen' of America story

DETROIT (AP) — In a story March 29, 2021, about Volkswagen of America, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the company would change its brand name to Voltswagen, based on assurances from the company the change was correct. On Tuesday the company issued a fake news release, but later said its statements were an April Fool’s Day joke.
Volkswagen of America issued false statements this week saying it would change its brand name to “Voltswagen,” to stress its commitment to electric vehicles, only to reverse course Tuesday and admit that the supposed name change was a joke.