Correction: Supreme Court-Trump-Taxes story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story Dec. 13, 2019, about the Supreme Court agreeing to hear President Donald Trump’s pleas to keep his tax, bank and financial records private, The Associated Press erroneously reported in some versions that Trump had stated during the 2016 campaign that he couldn’t be prosecuted or investigated as president even if he were to shoot someone on New York’s Fifth Avenue.

Trump had stated that he would not lose any voters if he were to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue.

Trump’s comment, however, came up in an October hearing in federal court in the case now before the Supreme Court. A Trump attorney argued that a sitting president could not be prosecuted even if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue.