Correction: LNG Exports-Europe story

In a story published March 16, 2022, about the U.S. Department of Energy approving additional liquefied natural gas exports, The Associated Press erroneously reported that producer Cheniere Energy Inc. would now be allowed to export the equivalent of 0.72 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day. That amount is in addition to what it already had permission to export. Also, quoting numbers from an official in the American Petroleum Institute, AP erroneously reported that the increase in allowable exports would work out to 5.5 metric tons (6 tons) a year. The correct figure is 5.2 metric tons (5.7 tons) a year. The official also said that U.S. LNG exports for the year were expected to total about 11.5 metric tons (12.7 tons). The correct figure is about 86 metric tons (95 tons).