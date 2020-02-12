Coroner: Body from scenic area near Vegas was missing hiker

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The body of a man found at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was a 33-year-old hiker from Las Vegas who was reported missing during blustery winter weather two days earlier, authorities said Wednesday.

The cause and manner of Ronnie Lucas Jr.’s death was being investigated, the Clark County coroner’s office said. A police spokesman said there was no immediate indication of foul play.

Police and volunteers began looking for Lucas after family members notified authorities on Sunday that they received a text-message saying he was trying to return to his vehicle, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported .

The parked car was found near a rugged trail west of the conservation area visitor center.

Lucas’ sister, Karsta Lucas, told the Review-Journal the body was spotted by helicopter. She said her brother, a married father of a 10-year-old son, was diabetic and had no medicine and few supplies to survive two nights in windy, near-freezing conditions.

Red Rock Canyon is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of the Las Vegas Strip. It features a 13-mile (21-kilometer) one-way sightseeing road, rock climbing and hiking trails. It is managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management and attracts about 2 million visitors a year.