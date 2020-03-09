Coronavirus precaution: Events, meetings in Wilton are canceled

Ben Couch ties a pheasant tail Nymph fly during a demonstration at Wilton's Zero Waste Faire in 2018. This year's Zero Waste Faire and Sustainable Living Expo scheduled for Sunday, March 29, has been canceled as a precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

WILTON — The following events and meetings have been postponed or canceled in Wilton as a precaution, in order to stem the potential spread of the coronavirus.

A meeting of the Police Commission and police awards ceremony, scheduled for Monday, March 9. The awards ceremony will be rescheduled.

The Middlebrook Art Festival at Middlebrook School, scheduled for Monday, March 9.

Zero Waste Faire and Sustainable Living Expo at Wilton High School, scheduled for Sunday, March 29, will not be held this year.

School-sponsored before- and after-school activities, except state tournaments that cannot be rescheduled, have been postponed this week.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced this past Sunday that a Wilton man, 40 to 50 years old, was being treated at Danbury Hospital for the coronavirus. It was the first reported case involving a Connecticut resident.

As of Monday, May 9, there were 624 cases of the coronavirus reported in the U.S., resulting in 22 deaths.