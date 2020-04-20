Coronavirus in Wilton: 103 cases, primary, business relief, masks

WILTON —Over the weekend, the number of coronavirus cases in Wilton has increased to 103.

Statewide there are 17,962 laboratory-confirmed cases with 7,434 or 41 percent in Fairfield County.

The death toll has risen to 1,127, with Wilton’s count remaining at 11.

The number of cases currently hospitalized decreased by 37 to 1,901 with a decrease of 30 in Fairfield County to 746.

On the town’s website, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice discussed Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order requiring people to wear a mask or cloth face-covering in public places if they are unable to maintain a safe social distance of approximately six feet from every other person.

The order is effective as of 8 p.m. on Monday, April 20.

Residents must also wear a mask or face-covering when using a taxi, car, livery, ride-sharing or similar service or means of mass public transit, or while within any semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area.

The use of a mask or cloth face-covering is not required by a child in a child care setting, anyone under the age of two, or an older child if the parent, guardian or person responsible for the child is unable to place the mask safely on the child’s face or by those for whom it would create a health issue.

With so many residents walking, running and biking on the roads, Vanderslice reminds residents to share the road.

Presidential primary

As per another executive order by Gov. Lamont, the Presidential Preference Primary has been changed from April 28 to Aug. 11.

Residents with questions about the primary are directed to call the Town Clerk's Office at 203-563-0106.

Business relief

Vanderslice also announced that the Department of Economic and Community Development is issuing more than 18,000 loans totaling more than $4.1 billion for Connecticut businesses under the federal Payroll Protection Program.

The department also announced a number of new initiatives to assist businesses:

A new partnership with SoFi and Equifax to help expedite the approval of previously submitted Connecticut Recovery Bridge Loan Program applications.

A new website, ctcovidresponse.org, to connect Connecticut manufacturers and suppliers with health care institutions to produce medical supplies and PPE.

The Department of Revenue Services (DRS) launched Priority One Taxpayer Assistance Program to help businesses and individual taxpayers, who can’t meet their current collections obligations.

AdvanceCT launched a second survey of businesses to help inform how the economy will re-open.

