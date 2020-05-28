Coronavirus death count in Wilton varies, youth sports programs gear up

WILTON —The Connecticut Dept. of Health is reporting at least 35 deaths in Wilton are due to the coronavirus.

This differs with the Wilton Town Clerk’s office which has 26 certificates on file indicating coronavirus as the cause or probable cause of death.

“The difference is likely due to the timeliness of reporting, along with possible address corrections,” said First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice in a message on the town’s website.

The number of deaths in Connecticut due to the coronavirus has risen by 34 to 3,803. Deaths in Fairfield County rose by 11 to 1,242.

The coronavirus count in Wilton remains at 202. Statewide, there are 41,288 laboratory-confirmed cases, with 15,114 in Fairfield County. There are 228 cases not yet assigned to a municipality.

Youth sports in Wilton are currently scheduled to begin on June 20.

“We have been in touch with many of the Wilton youth sports organizations. They are reviewing new guidelines issued by their national and state organizations. State government is expected to issue guidelines within two weeks. In Phase 2, we expect field usage will return to normal use, as per our field usage policy,” Vanderslice said.

Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce is monitoring bookings for tennis courts, the Stadium track and fields.

“Over the last 10 days, the track has been nearly fully booked, but plenty of availability has remained for the Stadium turf,” Vanderslice said.

Lilly field is available for senior class family photos. Lilly field is also being made available for the filming of graduation speeches and for spring sports photos for Wilton’s senior athletes.

