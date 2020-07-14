Coronavirus creates election worker shortage in Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The top election official in the Wichita area is begging people to volunteer to work the polls because many of the retirees who normally fill the jobs have decided to skip this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman said the office still needs about 170 more poll workers with less than a month to go before the primary, The Wichita Eagle reports.

She has Lymphoma and said many have asked how they can help as she undergoes treatment.

“I am genuinely serious when I say the best tangible thing you can do for me right now is sign up to be or recruit election workers," she said in a Facebook post.

The COVID pandemic has sidelined 75 percent of the regular pool of election-day workers, who are senior citizens at particularly high risk of serious illness if they catch the novel coronavirus.

“A lot of our people that have worked for years need to sit this out,” Lehman said. “And I don’t begrudge them that. They should. They need to be careful with their own health.”

Lehman said her own health and the widespread cancellations of community events have limited her ability to recruit new poll workers.