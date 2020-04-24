Coronavirus count up to 140, dog waste on Wilton trails

Connie Kamedulski walks her Shelties Boomer, left, and Cooper during the Norwalk River Valley Trail’s Mutt Strut on May 18, 2019. The trail has always been popular with dog owners but these days, some are leaving dog waste behind for others to clean up. less Connie Kamedulski walks her Shelties Boomer, left, and Cooper during the Norwalk River Valley Trail’s Mutt Strut on May 18, 2019. The trail has always been popular with dog owners but these days, some are ... more Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Coronavirus count up to 140, dog waste on Wilton trails 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON— The coronavirus count in Wilton is up to 140, five more since Wednesday.

Statewide there are 23,100 laboratory-confirmed cases, with 10,008 or 43 percent in Fairfield County.

The death toll in the state has risen to 1,639, with Wilton’s count remaining at 11.

The number of cases currently hospitalized in the state has decreased by 25 to 1,947 with a decrease of 19 in Fairfield County to 730.

For the first time, Connecticut Department of Public Health has released cumulative hospital admissions by location of hospital. Statewide there have been 6,024 hospital admissions of cases, with 2,351 in Fairfield County.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the state’s economic reopening the focus of his Thursday afternoon briefing.

He said state officials are working behind-the-scenes to develop a plan to start to reopen Connecticut — tentatively sometime in June — as the current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

“Although we will receive our guidance from the Governor, we are also developing plans for town operations over the next six months,” Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said in a message on the town’s website.

“We are also planning for any possible resurgence when flu season begins in the fall. As requested by the Board of Finance, we are looking at options to reduce our FY2021 budget, but we will need to add Coronavirus related costs that were not in the previously submitted budget,” she added.

Visitors to the Norwalk River Valley Trail are leaving dog waste bags behind on the trails, Vanderslice said.

“Generally, Wilton’s Carry In-Carry Out policy has generally had good compliance across the community,” she said. But a number of visitors, possibly non-residents are not complying despite posted signs and a trash container placed on Sharp Hill Road.

“If you are one of the individuals who isn’t carrying out your waste, please consider helping out with the cost by donating to Friends of the NRVT,” she said.

