Like the rest of the town buildings, Comstock Community Center is closed until further notice.

Coronavirus count reaches 90 in Wilton, growth rate down slightly

WILTON — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wilton continues to grow, and is up to 90 as of Thursday, April 9, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice. But she sees a potential positive side with the growth rate slowing in Wilton.

Statewide, as of Thursday, there were 9,784 confirmed cases of the virus, with 4,882 or 50 percent in Fairfield County. Deaths in Connecticut were up to 380. The number of cases requiring hospitalization increased to 1,464 with 664 in Fairfield County.

Wilton, which began the month with an average 10-percent daily growth in coronavirus cases, has dropped to 6-percent daily average growth, Vanderslice said in a message on the town’s website.

“Hopefully this trend remains as a result of our actions. Stamford, on the other hand, increased from 13 percent to 18 percent, as their cases per capita are rapidly approaching 1 percent. Testing for each municipality would be helpful in understanding the numbers, but unfortunately, the data isn’t available,” she said.

Vanderslice cautioned against making assumptions based on one day.

Average Daily Growth in Coronavirus Cases

April 1-5 vs. April 6-9

Darien: 9% — 7%

New Canaan: 12% — 6%

Norwalk: 13% — 8%

Ridgefield: 6% — 4%

Westport: 3% — 4%

Weston: 2% — 5%

Wilton: 10% — 6%

Stamford: 13% — 18%

“Please continue to stay at home as much as possible, practice social distancing and behave as if you have the virus and as if those around you do as well. If you have received a confirmed or presumptive positive test and you have not been contacted by the Wilton Health Department, please contact the department,” she said.

Regarding the tri-board budget meeting last night with the Board of Selectmen, Board of Education and Board of Finance, Vanderslice said the consensus was that it was premature to make decisions about the FY2021 budget.

She encourages residents to contact the finance board or all three boards before mid-May with any comments or questions. The finance board is expected to settle on a preliminary budget and mill rate at its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 12.

The email addresses for the three boards are: boardofselectmen@wiltonct.org, boardoffinance@wiltonct.org and boe@wiltonps.org.

