Coronavirus count in Wilton up to 202, hospitalizations decrease

WILTON — The coronavirus count in Wilton is now reported at 202. Statewide, there are 40,468, or 446 new laboratory-confirmed cases, with 15,114 in Fairfield County. There are 210 cases not yet assigned to a municipality.

The number of deaths in the state rose by 18 to 3,693. The last reported number of deaths in Wilton was 31. That information will be updated when the town clerk receives the required report and certificates from Norwalk and other municipalities to update that information.

The number of cases currently hospitalized in the state has decreased by 23 patients. Hospitalization statewide is 702, with 232 in Fairfield County.

During Phase 1 of reopening the state, a number of Wilton restaurants have reopened with outside seating, retail stores have reopened along with town tennis courts, the high school track and varsity and baseball fields.

With the limited reopening, health and safety protocols are being implemented for the outdoor facilities.

Use is limited to Wilton families only, not to exceed a total of five people per field. Use is for family free play only. No team practices. No private lessons.

Reservations for the tennis courts, track and ballfields must be made online through the Wilton Parks and Recreation website.

