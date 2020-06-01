Coronavirus count for Wilton nursing home, facilities

Staff at Wilton Meadows in Wilton congregate on a care floor. As of May 27, the nursing home had 28 laboratory-confirmed cases, 8 laboratory-confirmed deaths, and 18 probable deaths due to the coronavirus.

WILTON — The Connecticut Department of Health (DPH) released information about COVID-19 in Connecticut nursing homes and assisted living facilities, including the following information for Wilton, according to First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice:

As of May 27, Wilton Meadows Nursing Home had 28 laboratory-confirmed cases, 8 laboratory-confirmed deaths, and 18 probable deaths due to the virus.

As of May 28, Sunrise Assisted Living had 1 laboratory-confirmed case, 1 laboratory-confirmed death, and 0 probable deaths due to the virus.

As of May 28, The Greens Assisted Living had 17 laboratory-confirmed cases, 6 laboratory-confirmed deaths, and 1 probable death due to the virus.

The coronavirus count in Wilton remains at 201. Statewide, there are 42,201 laboratory-confirmed cases, with 15,549 in Fairfield County. There are 234 cases not yet assigned to a municipality.

The Connecticut Dept. of Health is reporting at least 35 deaths in Wilton are due to the coronavirus.

The number of deaths in Connecticut due to the coronavirus has risen by 32 to 3,944. Deaths in Fairfield County rose by 10 to 1,277.

Statewide hospitalizations decreased by 52 patients to 481. Fairfield County hospitalizations decreased by 13 to 163.

